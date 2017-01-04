版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Acceptance and Chairman of Board Donald Foss enter shareholder agreement

Jan 4 Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit Acceptance - co and Donald Foss, chairman of board and member of board, entered into a shareholder agreement

* Credit Acceptance - Foss agreed not to until final adjournment of tenth annual meeting to call meeting seeking representation to board Source text: (bit.ly/2jaMcop) Further company coverage:
