2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Valero Energy says expects ethanol production of 3.95 mln gallons per day for Q4 - SEC filing

Jan 4 Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy - for Q416, co sees refining operating expenses per barrel throughput at $3.75 & ethanol production of 3.95 million of gallons per day - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hShpwq) Further company coverage:
