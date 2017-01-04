BRIEF-Antero Midstream says expects 2017 earnings to be $295 mln to $335 mln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Antero Midstream Partners Lp
* Antero Midstream announces 2017 capital budget and guidance and long-term outlook
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says capital budget for 2017 is $525 million, including $460 million in expansion capital and $65 million in maintenance capital
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says net income for 2017 is forecast to be $295 million to $335 million
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is forecast to be $510 million to $550 million
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says distributable cash flow for 2017 is forecast to be $395 million to $435 million with dcf coverage of 1.30x to 1.45x
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says distribution growth guidance is 28 pct to 30 pct year-over-year in 2017
* Antero Midstream Partners LP - targeting 28 pct to 30 pct compound annual distribution growth through 2020
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says announced its 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $1.3 billion
* Antero Midstream Partners LP - Midstream expects to fund all 2017 capital expenditures through cash flow from operations among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.