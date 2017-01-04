BRIEF-Antero Midstream says expects 2017 earnings to be $295 mln to $335 mln

Jan 4 Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Antero Midstream announces 2017 capital budget and guidance and long-term outlook

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says capital budget for 2017 is $525 million, including $460 million in expansion capital and $65 million in maintenance capital

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says net income for 2017 is forecast to be $295 million to $335 million

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is forecast to be $510 million to $550 million

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says distributable cash flow for 2017 is forecast to be $395 million to $435 million with dcf coverage of 1.30x to 1.45x

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says distribution growth guidance is 28 pct to 30 pct year-over-year in 2017

* Antero Midstream Partners LP - targeting 28 pct to 30 pct compound annual distribution growth through 2020

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says announced its 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $1.3 billion

* Antero Midstream Partners LP - Midstream expects to fund all 2017 capital expenditures through cash flow from operations among others