BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties announces plans for some Macy's stores

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 CBL & Associates Properties Inc
* CBL & Associates Properties, inc. Announces plans for future redevelopment of four Macy's locations
* CBL & Associates Properties inc says as part of its announced store closures, today Macy's announced its intention to close four locations in CBL portfolio
* CBL & Associates Properties inc - redevelopment of four Macy's anchor locations in CBL portfolio are expected to close in 2017
* CBL has entered into an agreement to purchase three stores from Macy's for a total consideration of $5 million.
* At layton hills mall, CBL is finalizing negotiations with a new anchor store to replace Macy's
* CBL & Associates Properties - redevelopment plans for the three locations in the CBL portfolio will be announced as replacement users are finalized
* CBL & Associates Properties - Macy's will also close its store at river ridge mall in Lynchburg, VA, in which CBL holds a minority interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.