版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase announces adjustment to warrant exercise price

Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase announces adjustment to warrant exercise price

* JPMorgan Chase & co - warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.025/share from $42.073/share, effective as of the close of business on january 6, 2017

* JPMorgan Chase - adjustment resulted from declaration by board of quarterly dividend on outstanding shares of the firm's common stock

* JPMorgan Chase - prior dividend declaration did not result in a change in the warrant share number, which remains at 1.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐