版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says entered equity distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets

Jan 4 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says entered into an equity distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says may sell and issue shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million through Citigroup Source text: (bit.ly/2iBAPES) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐