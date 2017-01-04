版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Moelis & Co increases qrtrly dividend to $0.37 per share

Jan 5 Moelis & Co

* Moelis & Company increases quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share on expected 2016 fiscal year end results

* Quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share represents an increase of $0.05 per share on co's regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐