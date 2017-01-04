版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Nevro says on Dec 31, Michael Demane announced intention to transition from executive chairman to chairman of board

Jan 4 Nevro Corp

* Nevro - on December 31, 2016, Michael Demane announced intention to transition from executive chairman to chairman of board effective as of January 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ibPC6o) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐