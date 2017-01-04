BRIEF-NTN Buzztime says entered second amendment to loan & security agreement with East West Bank

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 NTN Buzztime Inc
* NTN Buzztime - on Dec 30, 2016, co entered into second amendment to loan & security agreement that co entered into with East West Bank on April 14, 2015
* NTN Buzztime - as per second amendment, due date of all advances under revolving line was extended from Dec 31, 2017 to Jan 15, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hTS3wC) Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.