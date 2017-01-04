BRIEF-NTN Buzztime says entered second amendment to loan & security agreement with East West Bank

Jan 4 NTN Buzztime Inc

* NTN Buzztime - on Dec 30, 2016, co entered into second amendment to loan & security agreement that co entered into with East West Bank on April 14, 2015

* NTN Buzztime - as per second amendment, due date of all advances under revolving line was extended from Dec 31, 2017 to Jan 15, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hTS3wC) Further company coverage: