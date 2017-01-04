版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-IGT extends contract to provide instant ticket printing services to Idaho Lottery

Jan 4 International Game Technology Plc

* IGT extends contract to provide instant ticket printing services to the Idaho Lottery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

