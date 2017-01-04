版本:
BRIEF-HFF Inc secures $100 million refinancing

Jan 5 Hff Inc

* $100 million refinancing secured by HFF for Fox Valley mall near Chicago, Illinois

* Holliday Fenoglio Fowler L.P. - has secured a $100 million refinancing for Fox Valley Mall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
