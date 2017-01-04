BRIEF-Moelis & Co sees Q4 rev about $196 mln-$200 mln -sec filing

Jan 5 Moelis & Co

* Moelis & Co - for q4 ended December 31, 2016, company estimates that its revenues will be in range of approximately $196 million and $200 million -sec filing

* Moelis & Co - for q4, fiscal year ended dec 31, 2016, sees income before income taxes as percentage of revenues to be at or above prior year periods

* Q4 revenue view $172.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S