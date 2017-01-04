版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric files for potential offering of up to $2.5 bln in senior notes - SEC filing

Jan 4 Pacific Gas And Electric Co

* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - files for potential offering of up to $2.5 billion in senior notes - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iQPNEE) Further company coverage:
