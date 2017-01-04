版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln - SEC filing

Jan 4 Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iQPgCH) Further company coverage:
