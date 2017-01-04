版本:
BRIEF-Community Bank System appoints chair of the board

Jan 5 Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System - effective as of January 1, 2017, Sally A. Steele has been appointed as chair of board of the company and the bank - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
