BRIEF-Sturm, Ruger & Co says repurchased 283,343 shares of its common stock in Q4

Jan 4 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc announces the repurchase of 283,343 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Sturm Ruger & Company - repurchased a total of 283,343 shares of its common stock in open market transactions at an aggregate cost of $14.0 million

* Average price per share repurchased was $49.43

* The share repurchases were funded with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
