BRIEF-Vermillion, Aspira Labs receive formal FDA clarification regarding ovarian cancer screening alert

Jan 4 Vermillion Inc

* Vermillion - Vermillion and Aspira Labs announce receipt of formal FDA clarification regarding ovarian cancer screening alert

* Vermillion Inc - announced receipt of an FDA clarification letter regarding ova1 (MIA) and overa (MIA2G) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
