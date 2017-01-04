版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer says adopted amendment No. 15 to second amended and restated agreement of limited partnership of Energy Transfer Partners

Jan 4 Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - adopted amendment No. 15 to second amended and restated agreement of limited partnership of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

* Energy Transfer Partners - LPA amendment provides for establishment and issuance of Class K units representing lp interests in partnership - SEC filing

* Energy Transfer Partners - Class K units will be entitled to get cash distributions on qtrly basis equal to 7.50 pct/annum of issue price of Class K units Source text: (bit.ly/2iR4uYj) Further company coverage:
