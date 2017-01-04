版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-Samsung, Google introduce two Chromebooks designed for Google Play

Jan 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Samsung and Google introduce the next generation Chromebook designed for Google Play: the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
