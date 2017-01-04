版本:
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics says terminated and discharged remaining financial obligations to remaining outstanding 6 1/8 pct senior notes due 2019

Jan 4 Steel Dynamics Inc

* Steel Dynamics - on December 29, 2016 co terminated and discharged remaining financial obligations to its remaining outstanding 6 1/8 pct senior notes due 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2iBK0Fn) Further company coverage:
