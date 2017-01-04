版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Hi Crush Partners and Hi-Crush GP LLC entered into three distribution agency agreements - SEC filing

Jan 4 Hi Crush Partners Lp

* On January 4, 2017, co, Hi-Crush GP LLC entered into three separate distribution agency agreements - SEC filing

* Hi Crush Partners - partnership may sell common units representing limited partner interests in partnership up to an aggregate gross sales price of $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hTVX8O) Further company coverage:
