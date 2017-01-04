BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals files form 10-q for Q3 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals files form 10-q for third quarter 2016
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says -revenue and eps for full year 2016 expected to be within previously guided ranges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.63, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alexion Pharma - audit and finance committee concluded, based on facts of investigation, previously issued financial results do not require restatement
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals-undertaking remedial actions such as expanded training programs, implementing new processes related to financial reporting
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - together with other process and procedure changes, management believes material weakness will be effectively remediated during 2017
* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows no instances of improper revenue recognition associated with pull-in sales were identified, all soliris orders were valid
* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows there were no instances where soliris was sold to build stock of unwanted product
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - co concluded there was material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting as of dec 31, 2015 and subsequent qtrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.