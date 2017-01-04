版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica Pharma corp raises $3.7 mln in equity financing - sec filing

Jan 5 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - raises $3.7 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
