BRIEF-Whitebox Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in Basic Energy Services

Jan 5 Basic Energy Services Inc

* Whitebox Advisors Llc reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Basic Energy Services Inc as of December 23, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
