版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics says received purchase orders for 21 systems during Q4

Jan 4 Mazor Robotics

* Mazor Robotics received purchase orders for 21 systems during fourth quarter 2016; full year system orders increased by 138 pct to all time record of 62 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐