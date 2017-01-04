版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes announces management and board transitions

Jan 4 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great Lakes announces management and board transitions

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - board of directors accelerated date of retirement of CEO, Jonathan Berger, to January 3, 2017

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - accepted Berger's resignation from board of directors

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - consistent with terms of his contract, Berger will remain available to assist with transition of new CEO, as necessary

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Uhler has been appointed chairman of board, effective immediately

* Mark Marinko, who has served as co's chief financial officer since 2014, will serve as interim CEO

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Uhler is assuming role from major general (ret.) Michael Walsh who requested to step down as chairman

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Marinko is expected to continue in CFO role when Petterson assumes CEO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
