BRIEF-U.S. Energy Corp extends participation agreement with Ironhorse

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 U.S. Energy Corp
* U.S. Energy Corp extends participation agreement with Ironhorse
* U.S. Energy Corp - co and Ironhorse entered into new agreement dated January 3, 2017 extending time for co to provide proof of funding to January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.