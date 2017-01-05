版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi takes over American family company Jackson-Mitchell

Jan 5 Emmi AG :

* Since 2010, Emmi has gradually expanded its international goat's milk network

* With takeover of american family company Jackson-Mitchell, Inc., Emmi is investing further in this attractive market

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

