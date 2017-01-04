BRIEF-U.S. Department of Labor sues Google for compensation data

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Alphabet Inc
* U.S. Department of Labor sues Google Inc for compensation data
* U.S. Department of Labor - lawsuit seeks order requiring Google to cooperate fully with scheduled compliance review
* U.S. Department of Labor - filed lawsuit for Google to provide requested compensation data, documents for mountain view headquarters as part of routine compliance evaluation
* Department of Labor - if Google fails to comply, department asks court to cancel all of Google's current government contracts, to debar co from entering into future contracts Source text: (bit.ly/2iFtG4F) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.