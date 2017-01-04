版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Kingstone files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln - sec filing

Jan 5 Kingstone Companies Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing

* In addition selling shareholders may also offer and sell up to 700,000 shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐