BRIEF-Intersections says entered amendment to broker agreement with Equifax Information Services

Jan 4 Intersections Inc

* Intersections - on Dec 29, 2016, co, Equifax Information Services entered into amendment to broker agreement for consumer disclosure service effective Jan 1, 2012

* The amendment extends Equifax agreement for an additional five years until December 29, 2021 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iBNsjt) Further company coverage:
