BRIEF-Google's Google Assistant is making its way to Android TV in the coming months - Blog

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* Google's Google Assistant is making its way to Android TV in the coming months - Blog Source text - bit.ly/2id4yRG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
