BRIEF-Marquee Energy announces approval of stock option plan and grant of stock options

Jan 4 Marquee Energy Ltd

* Marquee Energy announces approval of stock option plan and grant of stock options

* Board of directors has approved adoption of a fixed 10% stock option plan of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
