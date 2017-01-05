版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Ford, Amazon to provide access to shop, search and control smart home features on road with Alexa

Jan 4 Ford Motor :

* Ford, Amazon team up to offer consumers ability to access their car from home, and call up other features from their vehicle via Alexa

* Ford motor - Ford, Amazon to provide access to shop, search and control smart home features on road with Alexa in the car Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
