BRIEF-CTI Biopharma announces removal of full clinical hold on Pacritinib

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
Jan 5 Cti Biopharma Corp
* Announces removal of full clinical hold on Pacritinib
* Response submission included final clinical study reports for PERSIST-1,2 trials; dose-exploration clinical trial protocol FDA requested
* Expects to start trial in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: