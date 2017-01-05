版本:
BRIEF-CTI Biopharma announces removal of full clinical hold on Pacritinib

Jan 5 Cti Biopharma Corp

* Announces removal of full clinical hold on Pacritinib

* Response submission included final clinical study reports for PERSIST-1,2 trials; dose-exploration clinical trial protocol FDA requested

* Expects to start trial in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
