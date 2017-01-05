版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Kirin International say marketing authorization application for KRN23 filed, accepted for review by EMA
