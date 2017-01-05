BRIEF-Moody's says ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition
* Moody's: ChemChina's negative rating outlook captures risk of a potentially weaker credit profile for the company, after its acquisition of Syngenta
* Moody's: outlook reflects risk if Syngenta acquisition does not proceed, ChemChina's credit profile would remain similar to that before takeover offer
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017