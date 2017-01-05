版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Moody's says ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition

* Moody's: ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition

* Moody's: ChemChina's negative rating outlook captures risk of a potentially weaker credit profile for the company, after its acquisition of Syngenta

* Moody's: outlook reflects risk if Syngenta acquisition does not proceed, ChemChina's credit profile would remain similar to that before takeover offer Source text - bit.ly/2iDOsDD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
