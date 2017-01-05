版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding says 916,500 guests visited Jungfraujoch in 2016

Jan 5 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* 916,500 guests visited Jungfraujoch in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
