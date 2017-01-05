BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding says 916,500 guests visited Jungfraujoch in 2016

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 5 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :
* 916,500 guests visited Jungfraujoch in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)