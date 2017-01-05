版本:
BRIEF-Avouma 2-H well on Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production

Jan 5 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Avouma 2-H well on Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production

* Well is currently producing at a stabilized rate of 2,700 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) gross, or 730 BOPD net to Vaalco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
