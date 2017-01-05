BRIEF-Avouma 2-H well on Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Vaalco Energy Inc
* Avouma 2-H well on Avouma Platform offshore Gabon is back on production
* Well is currently producing at a stabilized rate of 2,700 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) gross, or 730 BOPD net to Vaalco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination