BRIEF-Soligenix receives positive scientific advice from European Medicines Agency for SGX942 in the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients

Jan 5 Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix receives positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for SGX942 in the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients

* Soligenix Inc- Anticipate initiating phase 3 clinical trial in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
