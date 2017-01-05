BRIEF-Triumph Group says unit initiated litigation against Bombardier

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Bombardier Inc :
* Triumph Group Inc- on December 22, 2016 Triumph Aerostructures, unit of co, initiated litigation against Bombardier Inc - sec filing
* Triumph group-lawsuit seeks award of about US$340 million resulting from Bombardier directed changes to original wing requirements for global 7000 program Source text - bit.ly/2hUaoeI Further company coverage:
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qjBlsf) Further company coverage: