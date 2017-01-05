BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Inc files for two-part Euro denominated senior note bond offering

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Berkshire hathaway inc files for two-part euro denominated senior note bond offering -sec filing
* Berkshire hathaway inc says BofA Merrill lynch, goldman sachs, jp morgan and wells fargo are joint book-running managers to offering
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017