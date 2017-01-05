版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Inc files for two-part Euro denominated senior note bond offering

Jan 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Berkshire hathaway inc files for two-part euro denominated senior note bond offering -sec filing

* Berkshire hathaway inc says BofA Merrill lynch, goldman sachs, jp morgan and wells fargo are joint book-running managers to offering Source text bit.ly/2hVHCZo Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐