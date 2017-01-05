版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy and Rockies Express announce completion of REX's zone 3 capacity enhancement project

Jan 5 Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp

* Tallgrass Energy and Rockies Express pipeline announce completion of REX's zone 3 capacity enhancement project

* The 0.8 billion cubic feet per day REX zone 3 capacity enhancement project is substantially complete and accepting nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
