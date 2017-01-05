版本:
BRIEF-Otonomy announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial

Jan 5 Otonomy Inc :

* Otonomy announces positive top-line results from phase 3 clinical trial of otiprio in patients with acute otitis externa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
