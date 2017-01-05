版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Carlyle acquires Claritas from Nielsen

Jan 5 Carlyle Group LP :

* Carlyle Group LP - has acquired Claritas from Nielsen in partnership with the Indian Hill Group

* Carlyle Group LP - terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
