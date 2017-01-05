BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports 2017 net capital budget of $105 mln

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - net capital budget of $105 million in 2017
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - 2017 net capital budget is designed to achieve production growth of over 10 pct
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - 2017 net capital budget incorporates forward pricing expectations of approximately $55.80/bbl WTI and $2.72/gj AECO
* Sees 2017 average daily production 33,500 boe/d
* Sees 2017 exit production 35,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination