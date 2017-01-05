版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Halozyme announces Phase 2 study in advanced pancreas cancer meets key endpoints

Jan 5 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :

* Halozyme announces phase 2 study in advanced pancreas cancer meets key endpoints

* Halozyme therapeutics -study achieved its primary endpoint to evaluate and demonstrate a reduction in rate of thromboembolic events in pegph20 arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
