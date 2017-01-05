BRIEF-Crew Energy announces a 2017 capital budget of $200 mln

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Crew Energy Inc :
* Crew energy announces a 2017 capital budget of $200 million targeting montney production growth of over 40%
* Crew energy inc - 2017 capital expenditure program designed to achieve production growth to over 30,000 boe per day in q4 of 2017
* Forecast q4 2017 exit montney production greater than 26,000 boe per day achieving year-over-year exit growth of over 40%
* Crew energy - corporate operating costs per boe in 2017 expected to be between $5.50 and $6.00 per boe, transportation costs of $2.25 to $2.50 per boe
* Crew energy inc- production additions will be back end loaded with west septimus plant expansion expected to be completed in q4
* Corporate operating costs per boe in 2017 expected to be between $5.50 and $6.00 per boe
* Crew energy inc - anticipates having three drilling rigs running through first half of 2017 in order to complete our 28 well montney program
* Crew energy inc - also plans to complete and tie-in eleven net wells which were previously drilled in 2016
* By 2020, crew is targeting free cash flow generation at current forward strip commodity prices
* Crew energy inc - three year montney development plan targets production growth to over 60,000 boe per day by end of 2019
* Crew energy - plans to have about 300 mmcf per day of processing capacity, 275 mmcf per day of transportation capacity in place by end of 2019
* Crew energy - plans to have over 20,000 bbls per day of liquids handling secured and in place by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.