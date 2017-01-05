版本:
BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions entered into amendment agreement with Hillair Capital Investments

Jan 5 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - co entered into amendment agreement dated Jan 3, 2017, and effective Jan 1, 2017, with Hillair Capital Investments

* Staffing 360 Solutions - refinanced aggregate amount of $2.7 million of indebtedness, extending all amortization payments for Hillair's debt to Oct 1, 2018

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - amended debentures have an 8% interest rate, with no interest payments due until october 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
