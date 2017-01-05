BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions entered into amendment agreement with Hillair Capital Investments

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - co entered into amendment agreement dated Jan 3, 2017, and effective Jan 1, 2017, with Hillair Capital Investments
* Staffing 360 Solutions - refinanced aggregate amount of $2.7 million of indebtedness, extending all amortization payments for Hillair's debt to Oct 1, 2018
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - amended debentures have an 8% interest rate, with no interest payments due until october 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination