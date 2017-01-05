BRIEF-PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
* PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings
* "Demand for Macy's spaces is robust with new opportunities situated in desirable locations in quality, high barrier-to-entry markets"
* At Valley View mall in advanced discussions with a traditional department store and for Moorestown & Plymouth malls, are negotiating LOIS
* Pennsylvania REIT - in process of finalizing transactions to control real estate in two of three locations being closed by macy's
* Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust - in process are negotiating terms on third location
* Beaver Valley mall is under agreement of sale and is expected to close before end of January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination