BRIEF-PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings

Jan 5 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings

* "Demand for Macy's spaces is robust with new opportunities situated in desirable locations in quality, high barrier-to-entry markets"

* At Valley View mall in advanced discussions with a traditional department store and for Moorestown & Plymouth malls, are negotiating LOIS

* Pennsylvania REIT - in process of finalizing transactions to control real estate in two of three locations being closed by macy's

* Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust - in process are negotiating terms on third location

* Beaver Valley mall is under agreement of sale and is expected to close before end of January